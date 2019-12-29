Blakecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $14,441.00 and $11.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,375.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01754811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.02809075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00581639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00635712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061159 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00387935 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,241 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

