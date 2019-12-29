DraftCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a market cap of $27,033.00 and $9.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

