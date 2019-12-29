Dentacoin One Day Volume Reaches $241,552.00 (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 44.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $241,552.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,986,320,058,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,285,602,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

