Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $261,150.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Graviex and Escodex. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $261,150.00 and $20,773.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003550 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,474,743 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.