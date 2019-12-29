Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.49 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will announce sales of $390.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

