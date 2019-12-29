Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.66 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce $128.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.24 million to $132.29 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $132.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $544.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE INN opened at $12.28 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,699,000 after buying an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after buying an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,880,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Installed Building Products Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.49 Million
Installed Building Products Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.49 Million
Summit Hotel Properties Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.66 Million
Summit Hotel Properties Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.66 Million
$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC This Quarter
$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.91 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.91 Million
Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. Declines By 6.6%
Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. Declines By 6.6%
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.4% in December
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.4% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report