Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.66 Million

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce $128.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.24 million to $132.29 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $132.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $544.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.60 million to $547.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $541.89 million to $583.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE INN opened at $12.28 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,699,000 after buying an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after buying an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,880,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

