$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $16.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 122.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after acquiring an additional 167,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 22.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

