Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $604.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $740.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,767,000 after buying an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $19,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 107.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 374,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,172,000 after purchasing an additional 339,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12,405.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

