Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Declines By 6.6%

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUES shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUES. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 94.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUES opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal d├ęcor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

