Short Interest in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Declines By 6.6%

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TUES shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUES. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 94.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUES opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.38 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

