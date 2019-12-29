Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in December

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 837,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 142,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.