Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 31.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,160.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 795,000 shares of company stock worth $16,780,150. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXNX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

