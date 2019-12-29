Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Drops By 6.4%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meredith by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredith stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Meredith had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meredith will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

