Short Interest in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Decreases By 6.4%

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price target on NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $167,247.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $64,021.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $462,090. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. NetGear has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetGear will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

