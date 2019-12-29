Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

