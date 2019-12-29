Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 537,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 574,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 909.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of BAP opened at $215.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $199.83 and a 1-year high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.