Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock worth $2,984,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Adobe by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $330.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.11. Adobe has a 1-year low of $215.15 and a 1-year high of $332.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

