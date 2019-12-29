ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 11,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $75.71 on Friday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

