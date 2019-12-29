Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 0.7%

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.66, approximately 154,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 184,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99. The company has a market cap of $933.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$366.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Corp will post 1.99000008207913 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

