Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Franklin Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) were up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 5,112 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

