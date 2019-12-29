Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVOTF)’s share price fell 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 17,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical products, with a strategic emphasis on the innovation of new therapeutic uses for existing drugs. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

