Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 25%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ONEOK, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.6% in December
ONEOK, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.6% in December
Frontera Energy Shares Down 0.7%
Frontera Energy Shares Down 0.7%
Franklin Wireless Trading Up 8.8%
Franklin Wireless Trading Up 8.8%
Pivot Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 13.1%
Pivot Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 13.1%
Corsa Coal Stock Price Down 25%
Corsa Coal Stock Price Down 25%
Hillcrest Petroleum Trading 16.7% Higher
Hillcrest Petroleum Trading 16.7% Higher


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report