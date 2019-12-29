Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 25%

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

