Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 16.7% Higher

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 945,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 687% from the average session volume of 120,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

