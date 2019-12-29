Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Down 16.7%

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) shares dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 69,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

