Mena Resources (CVE:RML) Shares Up 8.3%

Mena Resources Inc (CVE:RML)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 28,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 451,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $32.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Mena Resources Company Profile (CVE:RML)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mining and mineral properties in Venezuela. The company holds interests in the Choco 10 Mine and the Isidora Mine located in the El Callao region. It also has 10 exploration/development projects at various stages of development in Bolivar State.

