Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Trading 15.6% Higher

Orsu Metals Co. (CVE:OSU) shares traded up 15.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 13,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Orsu Metals Company Profile (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

