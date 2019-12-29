STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.22, approximately 794 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

