Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) Shares Up 8%

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 764,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 298% from the average session volume of 192,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.12.

Azure Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals in Northern Mexico. The company primarily explores for lead, cobalt, gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Oposura project located in Sonora State of Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

