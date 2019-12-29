CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), approximately 36,041 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 210,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.73 ($1.38).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.37.

Get CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Stephanie Carbonneil purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($13,149.17). Also, insider Mark R. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,891.34).

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.