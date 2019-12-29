West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Shares Up 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Shares of West African Resources Ltd (ASX:WAF) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), 2,742,456 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 541% from the average session volume of 428,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.43 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of $374.31 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.79, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.40.

About West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Sanbrado gold project; and the Boulsa gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

