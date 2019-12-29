Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) Shares Up 3.7%

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 37,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 600,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Cobalt Blue Company Profile (ASX:COB)

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the development and commercialization of cobalt deposits. It holds 70% interest in the Thackaringa project that covers an area of approximately 63 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.