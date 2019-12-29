OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Down 0.4%

OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s share price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

About OR BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, real estate, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for OR BANCORP INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR BANCORP INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.