Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Shares Up 2.9%

Thales SA (OTCMKTS:THLEF) shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.86 and last traded at $105.86, 632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THLEF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

