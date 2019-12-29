PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Shares Down 16.6%

PwrCor Inc (OTCMKTS:PWCO) shares dropped 16.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 101,852 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 94,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

PwrCor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PwrCor, Inc, doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PwrCor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PwrCor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.