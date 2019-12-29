REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Brokerages expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to announce $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $1.66 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full-year sales of $6.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.64 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $49.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.20.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

