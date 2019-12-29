ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.40 Million

Equities analysts expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to post $393.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $399.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $345.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ePlus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ePlus by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.25. ePlus has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.