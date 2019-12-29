Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.55 Million

Analysts expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to announce sales of $22.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the lowest is $20.20 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $14.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $78.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $82.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.05 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $111.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

RC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

