Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report sales of $174.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.25 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $171.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $693.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.30 million to $697.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $716.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $725.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

