Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $106.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

