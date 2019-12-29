Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Trading Down 0.1%

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.17, 153,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 582,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

