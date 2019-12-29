Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.53), 57,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 97,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATYM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.00) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $263.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.06.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

