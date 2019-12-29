Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Shares Down 7.6%

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.74 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.05), approximately 322,594 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.44 ($3.29).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.50.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £4,937.34 ($6,494.79).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

