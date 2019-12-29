International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) traded up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 384,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 323% from the average session volume of 90,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

