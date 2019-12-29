WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) Trading Up 5.6%

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC)

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities.

