Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Trading Down 3.5%

Dec 29th, 2019

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.75 ($0.97), approximately 307 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.44 ($1.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.48%. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

