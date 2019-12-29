Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Up 2.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.93, 8,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 33,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

