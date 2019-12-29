EI Group (LON:EIG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 283.60 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 283.80 ($3.73), approximately 858,886 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.74).

EIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.31).

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.96.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

