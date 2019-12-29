VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) shares were down 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.36), approximately 147,043 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 588,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($5.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 340.43.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

