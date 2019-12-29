Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading Up 1.8%

Luceco PLC (LON:LUCE)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.60 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.65), approximately 109,403 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 755,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.62).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUCE shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded Luceco to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $201.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76.

In related news, insider John Hornby bought 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.10 ($4,734.41).

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

