Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Down 1.2%

Gattaca PLC (LON:GATC) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.63), 16,963 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 67,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gattaca in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.96.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

