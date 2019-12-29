Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Up 10.6%

Atalaya Mining PLC (TSE:AYM)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.56, approximately 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

The stock has a market cap of $488.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

